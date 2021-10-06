168 new COVID infections reported statewide, with 7 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 168 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 80,582.

The state also saw seven additional fatalities, pushing the death toll to 818.

In September alone, the state had seen 200 COVID deaths. That was more than the number seen in June, July and August combined. Over that three-month period, Hawaii logged 89 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

100 were on Oahu

34 on Hawaii Island

18 on Maui

11 on Kauai

1 on Molokai

There were also 4 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state Department of Health said starting Monday, it would stop providing details on COVID deaths such as which county they’re from and ages of those who’ve died.

Officials said they do not have the workforce to keep up with the volume of deaths. The number of new deaths will still be updated every day, but the details will be released just once a week.

Some 69% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.1% has received at least one dose.



