Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

168 new COVID infections reported statewide, with 7 additional deaths

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 168 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 80,582.

The state also saw seven additional fatalities, pushing the death toll to 818.

In September alone, the state had seen 200 COVID deaths. That was more than the number seen in June, July and August combined. Over that three-month period, Hawaii logged 89 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 100 were on Oahu
  • 34 on Hawaii Island
  • 18 on Maui
  • 11 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also 4 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state Department of Health said starting Monday, it would stop providing details on COVID deaths such as which county they’re from and ages of those who’ve died.

Officials said they do not have the workforce to keep up with the volume of deaths. The number of new deaths will still be updated every day, but the details will be released just once a week.

Some 69% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.1% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attack on Oahu's north shore that left several people injured.
3 family members injured in North Shore attack that also left suspect critically injured
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crew member sentenced after admitting to role in drug ring
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 91 new COVID cases and no additional deaths
Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
With demand higher than ever, Hawaii veterinarians are being pushed to the brink
Courtesy: Getty Images
Wanting to eliminate mandates, UFC fighter BJ Penn eyes run for governor

Latest News

With enough vaccine supply, DOH offers Pfizer booster shots to any adult who is eligible
FILE
Hope for eager UH football fans: Ige says he’s looking to ease some COVID rules soon
Confusion and late decisions are creating chaos in Hawaii's water sports community.
Hawaii water sports community grapples with confusion, inconsistencies in COVID rules
Mahealani
Gov. Ige could ease some COVID restrictions soon, giving hope to eager UH football fans