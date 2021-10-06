1 in critical condition following multiple-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multiple-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach on Tuesday night left one person in critical condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Kolowaka Drive.

Officials said paramedics also treated four other people and transported them to the hospital in stable condition. Another person refused transport.

All roads are back open.

This story will be updated.

