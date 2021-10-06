Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

1 in critical condition following multiple-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach

EMS
EMS(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:51 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multiple-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach on Tuesday night left one person in critical condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Kolowaka Drive.

Officials said paramedics also treated four other people and transported them to the hospital in stable condition. Another person refused transport.

All roads are back open.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attack on Oahu's north shore that left several people injured.
3 family members injured in North Shore attack that also left suspect critically injured
Sam Kapoi
Former Hokulea crew member sentenced after admitting to role in drug ring
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 91 new COVID cases and no additional deaths
Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
With demand higher than ever, Hawaii veterinarians are being pushed to the brink
Courtesy: Getty Images
Wanting to eliminate mandates, UFC fighter BJ Penn eyes run for governor

Latest News

A woman was critically injured after she was pinned under a bus on Liliha Street.
Woman critically injured after being hit by bus in Liliha
Traffic cameras captured the scene of the crash along Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway
EMS: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree in Kapolei
A head-on crash has closed both directions of Highway 11 in Kona.
Head-on collision closes both directions of Highway 11 in Kona
Traffic heading H-1 Eastbound following 3-vehicle crash near Kalihi
3-vehicle crash on H-1 eastbound near Kalihi causes major traffic delays