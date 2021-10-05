Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he implemented Safe Access to avoid shutting down businesses.
As COVID crisis eases, mayor to propose that Oahu bars be allowed to serve alcohol until midnight
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 195 new COVID infections, 3 additional deaths
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
State health department to end daily breakdown of Hawaii’s COVID-related deaths
The city's Safe Access Oahu program went into effect in September.
Business slows for some Oahu eateries 3 weeks into city’s ‘vaccine pass’ program

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Police sources: Multiple victims in attack near Sunset Beach on Oahu’s north shore
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii reports 91 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Gaetz friend asks for more time to cooperate with feds
FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union