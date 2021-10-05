Wahine’s Kate Lang earns second-straight Big West Freshman of the Week honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball setter Kate Lang earned Big West Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time on Monday.

This mark’s the Texas native’s second consecutive time being honored for the award.

Lang contributed big for the ‘Bows in their five set thriller against Cal State Fullerton, notching 88 assists for Hawaii.

Helping the Wahine move to an unblemished 4-0 in Big West play and 7-4 overall.

Hawaii returns to the mainland this week to face UC San Diego and UC Irvine this weekend.

