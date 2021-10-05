Tributes
UH’s Khoury Bethley named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

University of Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley was named the bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:45 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley was named the bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.

Bethley is the first player in UH history to receive the weekly award, which came just a day after being named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

With the nod, the California native gets added to the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

The senior is coming off of a career night in Manoa, helping UH force six turnovers in their upset win over previously No. 18 Fresno State, Bethley responsible for two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Hawaii is currently on their bye week before hitting the road to face Nevada on October 16th.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

