Supply shortage limits availability of at-home COVID test kits

HNN File
HNN File(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:35 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Supply issues prompted the Honolulu Fire Department to announce there will be no at-home COVID test kits available until next week.

The kits are usually available at HFD’s drive-thru testing sites, and can be used for entry to restaurants under the Oahu Safe Access program. The self-administered tests however can’t be used to satisfy requirements under other government mandates.

[Read more: City says at-home rapid tests can be used for entry to restaurants, gyms]

There has been high demand for the kits ever since the program began. HFD says this lapse is due to supply and shipping issues.

Officials anticipate kits will once again be back in stock the week of Oct. 11. For more information, click here.

