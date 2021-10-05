Red Cross aiding 6 after house fire in Pukalani

PUKALANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters on Maui rushed to push out a house fire in Pukalani Monday afternoon.

The time of alarm was just before 12:30 p.m. Crews headed to the 2700 block of Akalani Loop.

Upon arriving on scene, flames were seen radiating from a portion of the home near the front driveway.

MFD said three adults and three juveniles were displaced and there were no injuries reported. It’s unclear how many of them were home at the time the fire started.

By 1:20 p.m. the fire was under control. A cause is not yet known along with a damage estimate. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.

This story may be updated.

