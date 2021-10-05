Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Puana’s attorney files motion to restrict use of select language during upcoming trial

Rudy Puana previously seen leaving the federal courthouse.
Rudy Puana previously seen leaving the federal courthouse.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Katherine Kealoha’s brother is getting ready for his drug trial, and wants to control the language used by prosecutors.

Dr. Rudy Puana’s attorney filed a motion Monday asking a judge to forbid the terms “opioid crisis” and “opioid epidemic” from being used during the trial because it could taint his client.

“The government alleges that Dr. Puana gave these prescriptions to these individuals out of friendship but without a legitimate medical purpose and outside of the usual course of professional practice. Still, even under the government’s theory of the case, Dr. Puana received little to no personal benefit from writing these prescriptions, and he operated a legitimate pain practice along with other partners,” the motion read in part.

The Big Island anesthesiologist is accused of running an illegal drug ring and allegedly providing cocaine and pain killers to his sister and others.

Puana’s trial is slated to start late next month.

Read the full court document below:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health department to end daily breakdown of Hawaii’s COVID-related deaths
UH's Department of Public Safety shared this image of the suspect.
Suspect on a bicycle allegedly tried to grope woman in sexual assault at UH Manoa
Governor Ige said he's aware many states have dropped all restrictions, but healthcare capacity...
‘Working in the dark’: Struggling businesses say state must provide clarity on when COVID rules will be lifted
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 7 new COVID-related deaths; 277 new infections
A crowded Waikiki beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
Hawaii’s tourism industry anticipates a gradual return of visitors from Japan

Latest News

Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
Pushed to the brink, Hawaii veterinarians are experiencing their own hardships
One vet’s message to pet owners: Have some compassion for their vets as well as their pets.
Pandemic puts new strain on veterinarians, overwhelmed with high demand
Every police department in Hawaii now has Narcan available for officers to help those suffering...
Police body cam footage shows power of ‘miracle drug’ for reversing opioid overdose effects
Courtroom gavel
Pause of Hawaii jury trials extended to mid-November