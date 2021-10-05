Puana’s attorney files motion to restrict use of select language during upcoming trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Katherine Kealoha’s brother is getting ready for his drug trial, and wants to control the language used by prosecutors.

Dr. Rudy Puana’s attorney filed a motion Monday asking a judge to forbid the terms “opioid crisis” and “opioid epidemic” from being used during the trial because it could taint his client.

“The government alleges that Dr. Puana gave these prescriptions to these individuals out of friendship but without a legitimate medical purpose and outside of the usual course of professional practice. Still, even under the government’s theory of the case, Dr. Puana received little to no personal benefit from writing these prescriptions, and he operated a legitimate pain practice along with other partners,” the motion read in part.

The Big Island anesthesiologist is accused of running an illegal drug ring and allegedly providing cocaine and pain killers to his sister and others.

Puana’s trial is slated to start late next month.

Read the full court document below:

