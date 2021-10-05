Tributes
Pause of Hawaii jury trials extended to mid-November

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:11 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jury trials across Hawaii will remain on hold until at least Nov. 16.

That’s following an extension of an order by Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald postponing such trials in response to the spread of COVID-19 in the island community.

“We continue to be concerned about the number of positive cases and hospitalizations being reported in our community,” the Chief Justice said. “We need to take these precautions to reduce the number of people congregating in Judiciary facilities to protect court users and our staff.”

This is the first extension issued of the August order, which initially paused trials until Oct. 4.

The order includes civil, criminal, and family court proceedings, but impacts only jury trials, the judiciary said.

All other court proceedings will be held as scheduled, many of which are done remotely via Zoom.

