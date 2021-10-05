Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

NIH director Francis S. Collins to step down by end of year

Dr. Francis S. Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, says he is stepping...
Dr. Francis S. Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:45 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There comes a time where an institution like NIH really benefits from new vision, new leadership,” Collins, 71, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “This was the right timing.”

A formal announcement was expected Tuesday from NIH. The Post and Politico reported Collins’ plans Monday night.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, and a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, NIH is the nation’s medical research agency and operates more than two dozen institutes and centers. It lays claim to being the largest supporter of biomedical research in the world.

Collins was appointed director in 2009 by President Barack Obama and was asked to remain in that post by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He is the only presidentially appointed NIH director to serve under multiple administrations.

In the interview with the Post, Collins said he had decided not to stay too long into the Biden administration and was confident that the NIH’s role in developing therapeutics, tests and vaccines for the coronavirus had reached “a pretty stable place.”

Collins served as director of NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute from 1993-2008 and led the international Human Genome Project, which in 2003 completed a finished sequence of the human DNA instruction book.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health department to end daily breakdown of Hawaii’s COVID-related deaths
UH's Department of Public Safety shared this image of the suspect.
Suspect on a bicycle allegedly tried to grope woman in sexual assault at UH Manoa
Governor Ige said he's aware many states have dropped all restrictions, but healthcare capacity...
‘Working in the dark’: Struggling businesses say state must provide clarity on when COVID rules will be lifted
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 7 new COVID-related deaths; 277 new infections
A crowded Waikiki beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
Hawaii’s tourism industry anticipates a gradual return of visitors from Japan

Latest News

Dr. Jenna Wallace provides relief to other veterinarians around Hawaii so they can have some...
Pushed to the brink, Hawaii veterinarians are experiencing their own hardships
One vet’s message to pet owners: Have some compassion for their vets as well as their pets.
Pandemic puts new strain on veterinarians, overwhelmed with high demand
Every police department in Hawaii now has Narcan available for officers to help those suffering...
Police body cam footage shows power of ‘miracle drug’ for reversing opioid overdose effects
Rudy Puana previously seen leaving the federal courthouse.
Puana’s attorney files motion to restrict use of select language during upcoming trial