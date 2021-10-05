Police sources: Multiple victims in attack near Sunset Beach on Oahu’s north shore
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attack near Sunset Beach on Oahu’s north shore on Tuesday morning.
Police sources say there are multiple victims.
Authorities are responding to the scene on Wehiwa Way.
No further details are available at this time as the story is developing.
This story will be updated.
