Kailua gas station ordered to pay $27K in back wages, penalties for overtime violations

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:03 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kailua gas station has been hit with fines for failing to pay employees overtime.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the Aikahi Texaco in Kailua, under Lahaina Petroleum LLC., owed a handful of employees over $22,800 in back pay for overtime worked.

Investigators said two service technicians were owed $17,333 in back wages for working more than 40 hours a week. Three cashiers who did work before their shifts began were also owed $5,518.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that workers such as mechanics don’t lose their entitlement to overtime simply because they’re paid on a guaranteed salaried basis,” said Wage Hour District Director Terence Trotter. “Additionally, all hours worked must be recorded, counted and paid in accordance with the wage standards of the FLSA whether they are performed before, during or after an employee’s scheduled shift.”

Because of the violations, Lahaina Petroleum was also hit with $4,150 in civil penalties.

The company operates 17 gas stations with convenience stores and service centers across the state. Their headquarters are based out of Carmichael, Calif.

Hawaii News Now reached out to the company for additional comment. We are waiting to hear back.

This story may be updated.

