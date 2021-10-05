Tributes
Hawaii reports 91 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths

File photo of COVID testing
File photo of COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:18 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of infections in the state in recent weeks.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 80,414.

There were also no new fatalities reported Tuesday. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 811.

In September alone, the state had seen 200 COVID deaths. That was more than the number seen in June, July and August combined. Over that three-month period, Hawaii logged 89 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 53 were on Oahu
  • 15 on Hawaii Island
  • 12 on Maui
  • 7 on Kauai

There were also 4 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state Department of Health said starting Monday, it would stop providing details on COVID deaths such as which county they’re from and ages of those who’ve died.

Officials said they do not have the workforce to keep up with the volume of deaths. The number of new deaths will still be updated every day, but the details will be released just once a week.

Some 68.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 77.1% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

