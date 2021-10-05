Tributes
Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend

Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will become strong by the end of the week, with windy conditions anticipated over the weekend. Clouds and showers will tend to focus over windward and mauka areas, but will occasionally blow leeward, especially with the stronger trades.

A small, long period west northwest swell will peak Tuesday through early Wednesday. A series of small south swells can be expected through Thursday. A larger long period south swell is expected to fill in by Friday and peak Saturday. Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores through Wednesday.

