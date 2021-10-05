Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will become strong by the end of the week, with windy conditions anticipated over the weekend.

Clouds and showers will tend to focus over windward and mauka areas, but will occasionally blow leeward, especially with the stronger trades.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

A small, long-period west-northwest swell will peak Tuesday through early Wednesday.

A series of small south swells can be expected through Thursday. A larger, long-period south swell is expected to fill in by Friday and peak Saturday.

Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east-facing shores through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.