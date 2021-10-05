Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Family asks for help moving after gunman opens fire on home

By WTMJ staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:39 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) – A young family in Milwaukee is asking for help in raising enough money to move after someone fired more than a dozen bullets into their house.

It’s a nightmare that Miguel Rodriguez said he will never forget.

“The peace of mind kind of has been taken from us,” he said.

A quiet early Wednesday turned into chaos as he, his wife and two children awoke to the sound of gunshots riddling their home.

“I didn’t know what it could be, honestly, other than somebody banging on the window,” Rodriguez said. “It never crossed my mind that our house would be under gunfire.”

Disturbing security camera footage captured the moment Rodriguez’s wife, who was asleep upstairs with their son, awoke to bullets striking the room.

She immediately reached for the 5-year-old.

“It’s really a shock. I can’t even watch it anymore,” Rodriguez said. “She kind of has that fight or flight response where she’s yelling at the window because she hears this noise and doesn’t yet quite know what it is.”

Rodriguez said at least 13 shots were fired at his house, leaving more than a dozen bullet holes throughout the two-story home.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“I’m not sure why they chose our home,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t really get into anything. I go to work, I come home, spend time with the family.”

The Milwaukee Police Department is still looking for whoever fired the gun.

The family of four has only been living in the home for six months, and now are turning to the community for help to raise the money they need through GoFundMe to move to a better area.

“We put most of our money into getting this home,” Rodriguez said. “We’re just looking to see if there’s anybody who would be willing to help us try and relocate as soon as we can.”

He added that by moving, he hopes that once again his family will be able to feel safe inside the home they’ve built together.

Copyright 2021 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he implemented Safe Access to avoid shutting down businesses.
As COVID crisis eases, mayor to propose that Oahu bars be allowed to serve alcohol until midnight
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 195 new COVID infections, 3 additional deaths
State health department to end daily breakdown of Hawaii’s COVID-related deaths
The city's Safe Access Oahu program went into effect in September.
Business slows for some Oahu eateries 3 weeks into city’s ‘vaccine pass’ program

Latest News

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
An all-female guard change occurred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
All-female changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan