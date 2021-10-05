Tributes
Dinosaurs take over Bishop Museum in latest exhibit

By Samie Solina
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:49 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For all of you dinosaur lovers, the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum has a new exhibit.

In Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals, visitors learn about the asteroid impact that changed the world forever. It focuses on the day before and the years after the massive extinction that wiped out the dinosaurs.

The new exhibit started up on Saturday and will go until Jan. 23.

There are 10 animatronic dinosaurs, which include the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Triceratops.

The museum is held to Safe Access Oahu requirements, which means visitors will need proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours.

The museum is also only selling 125 tickets per hour.

Admission to the new exhibit needs to be bought in addition to general admission.

Timed general admissions can be booked on the hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. online.

