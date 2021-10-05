Tributes
‘Bows football racks up trio of weekly awards after upset of Fresno State

A group of University of Hawaii football players we honored Monday morning for their outstanding performance in their upset of previously No. 18 Fresno State.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:10 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of University of Hawaii football players we honored Monday morning for their outstanding performance in their upset of previously No. 18 Fresno State.

Safety Khoury Bethley was named Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week, while freshman quarterback Brayden Schager snagged Freshman of the Week.

Meanwhile, running back Calvin Turner Jr. was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for the second time this season.

Bethley wreaked havoc on the Bulldogs with a game-high nine tackles, two interceptions and a strip sack with a fumble recovery.

Schager — who started in place of an injured Chevan Cordeiro — finished his first career start completing 11 of his 27 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Turner tallied two touchdowns last game, doing it all for the Warriors on Saturday, lining up at running back, Wildcat quarterback, slot receiver and kick returner — finishing the game with 19 touches, including one kick off return.

The ‘Bows are on their bye week ahead of their road game against Nevada on October 16th.

