Maui Police Commission selects an outsider to lead MPD amid calls for greater accountability

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Commission has selected an outsider ― Las Vegas Captain John Pelletier ― to head its department amid a push for more transparency and accountability.

Pelletier was unanimously selected as the Maui Police Department’s chief on Tuesday morning.

Before taking the vote, commission Vice Chair Roberta Patnode said if the body didn’t select Pelletier out of the five finalists “we would be foolish.”

“I could not help but be impressed by Pelletier,” she said.

Last week, the commission held its interviews with the finalists for the position publicly.

And for the first time in Hawaii, the interviewing process was streamed live online for the public to watch. Commissioners said they hoped the selection process was a step toward building greater public trust in the department, whose leaders are facing accusations of abuse of power.

Pelletier was the only candidate for the position from an outside department. He is with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

