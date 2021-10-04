Suspect on a bicycle allegedly tried to grope woman in sexual assault at UH Manoa

MANOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii at Manoa officials issued a warning about another sexual assault reported on-campus.

Officials said it happened Friday just outside of Frear Hall on Dole Street.

It was reported that a man on a bicycle rode past the victim and attempted to grab her private areas. The school said the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Additional details were limited, but security officials provided an image of the suspect riding a purple bicycle.

UH is reminding students that consent must be clear, and the lack of protest or resistance cannot be interpreted as Consent.

“Silence cannot be interpreted as consent. Consent must be ongoing throughout any sexual activity and can be revoked at any time,” the school’s Department of Public safety said.

Victims are encouraged to report any incidents to police or a UH office. This is the second sexual assault that has been reported on campus in recent weeks.

On Sept. 22, another sexual assault was reported by a victim who met the suspect on a dating app.

