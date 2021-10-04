Tributes
Single-vehicle crash kills Maui football player attending college in Utah

18-year-old Mafatini Mafatini was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Utah.
18-year-old Mafatini Mafatini was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Utah.(Snow College)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:20 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen attending college in Utah died in a car crash over the weekend.

The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday evening on 100 North in Ephraim, Utah. In a news release, Snow College confirmed the man killed was 18-year-old Mafatini Taimane-Laititi Mafatini.

Mafatini, who graduated from Maui’s Baldwin High School this past year, was a freshman at Snow College and was an offensive lineman on their football team.

“We are extremely saddened by the news of Mafitini’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family back in Maui. Mafitini was such a bright light in this world. His smile and infectious laugh will be missed not only by our team, but by all those who knew him,” Snow College’s Head Football Coach Zac Erekson said.

The school is planning a memorial for Mafatini at its football field Monday night.

