Rainbow Wahine volleyball downs Cal State Fullerton in five sets

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:34 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team took down Cal State Fullerton in a five set thriller on Sunday night in Manoa.

The Wahine improve to 7-5 overall and 4-0 in Big West Conference play after the 25-13, 25-20, 25-27, 13-25, 15-10 win.

UH breezed through the first two sets and much of the third, going all the way to match point before the Titans rallied back to take the set before dominating Hawaii in the fourth set to force the final set.

Hawaii was able to rally back and take the fifth set to close the match.

Senior Brooke Van Sickle led the way for UH with 21 kills and 19 digs — both match-highs — on top of freshman Kate Lang’s 17 digs and a match-high 51 assists.

The Wahine go back to the mainland next weekend to face UC Sang Diege and UC Irvine.

