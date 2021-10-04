Tributes
Paddleboarder dies after being found unresponsive in Keehi Lagoon

EMS
EMS(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A paddleboarder found unresponsive in Keehi Lagoon on Sunday has died, Honolulu police said.

Bystanders found the 46-year-old man floating in the water around 2:30 p.m.

First responders brought the man to shore and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

He later died, officials said.

There were no signs of suspicious circumstances.

