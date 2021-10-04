Paddleboarder dies after being found unresponsive in Keehi Lagoon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A paddleboarder found unresponsive in Keehi Lagoon on Sunday has died, Honolulu police said.

Bystanders found the 46-year-old man floating in the water around 2:30 p.m.

First responders brought the man to shore and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

He later died, officials said.

There were no signs of suspicious circumstances.

