Oahu restrictions affecting sales at bars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bars are faced with a double-edged sword as Safe Access Oahu and curfew on alcohol sales affect revenue.

Wrylo Agno, owner of Pandora Cafe said he understands the pros to the Safe Access Oahu Program, but says he’s already losing money having to turn away customers who don’t have a vaccination card or negative test taken within 48 hours.

In addition, Agno said having to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. is not helping either.

Agno says since Safe Access Oahu went into effect last month, revenue dipped by over 70%. In August, two weeks of sales at the karaoke bar were at nearly $36,000.

In a two-week period after the program was implemented, Agno said Pandora Cafe cleared just over $10,000.

To try to make ends meet, Agno adjusted work hours for his employees.

“I reduced workdays and I literally just make sure that they make money, you know, or I pay a little bit more just to keep them,” said Agno.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he implemented Safe Access Oahu to avoid shutting down businesses.

He said the curfew was a decision made at the recommendation of the hospitals.

The mayor said he plans to propose changing the curfew this week.

“We really liked the numbers and everywhere we are, the hospitalizations have really now gotten back to a place of being managed,” said Blangiardi. “So, we’re going to come forth with a proposal to put that back to 12 o’clock that night.”

“It’s not something that is going to make a big difference, but I know it’s going to allow us to stay in business,” said Agno.

“I know the losses will still be there, but it’s something,” added Agno. “At least they’re trying to work with us, at least they’re hearing our voice and me as a business owner to hear that, makes me very happy.”

Agno said before Safe Access Oahu went into effect, he was slowly recovering.

“I went from having an actual decent sale that was matching pre-COVID,” said Agno.

A move back to a midnight curfew would bring Oahu closer in line to previous restrictions under Tier Four back in June when bars and nightclubs could operate at 50% capacity if they required customers to show vaccination card or a negative test result.

The alcohol curfew at that time was also midnight.

Mayor Blangiardi says it will be some time until the city returns to the 2 a.m. curfew for alcohol sales.

“I know the ideal circumstance is to keep it open later, we’re aware of that,” said Blangiardi. “As soon as we think it’s safe to do that, we will do that.”

The Hawaii Restaurant Association says a 40-50% drop in revenue in recent weeks is being seen industry wide.

However, it’s not just from Oahu’s restrictions.

School resuming and Governor David Ige urging people to avoid traveling to Hawaii are also contributing factors.

