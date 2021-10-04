Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s tourism industry anticipates a gradual return of visitors from Japan

A crowded Waikiki beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
A crowded Waikiki beach, Oahu, Hawaii.(HNN File)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Japan officials ease COVID restrictions across the nation, Hawaii’s tourism industry can expect a rebound. But industry leaders anticipate the return of Japanese travelers will be a gradual one, and it will be some time before Hawaii’s economy sees the positive impacts.

During the height of the pandemic, the number of Japanese visitors in Hawaii plunged more than 80%.

Tourism experts are optimistic that the Asia travel sector — which was once a driving force of Hawaii’s tourism field — will gradually get back to full steam.

Japanese visitors used to account for about 15% of Hawaii’s annual visitor count but the average Japanese tourist spend 25 percent more per day than the average mainland tourist.

“I do know there is pent up demand for travel. We have been speaking with some of the travel writers there and some of wholesalers and I think they just want to make sure they do it correctly,” said Keith Vieira of hospitality consulting firm KV & Associates.

Vieira said many tourism leaders in Japan are waiting for the governor to tell the public that it’s okay to travel to Hawaii again -- after he told travelers to defer their trips back in August.

“The sooner we can tell people it’s safe to be in Hawaii the better,” added Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

“We all know now the risk is low. We’ve seen our hospitals drop 60 percent we’ve seen our case counts drop 75 percent from peak.”

Right now, Japanese visitors have to quarantine for 14 days when they return home. But tourism experts say they expect that the Japanese government will eventually reduce if not eliminate that restriction.

Green thinks the state should also pursue other strategies.

“I think it would be great to have a bubble with Japan and I know the governor talked about it in the past. But now is the time to implement it,” Green said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 7 new COVID-related deaths; 277 new infections
Saying the Delta variant changed the equation, the governor on Friday announced that his...
Governor extends emergency COVID rules, including mask mandate and traveler restrictions
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Embattled HPD commander reassigned after another officer files complaint against him
Governor Ige said he's aware many states have dropped all restrictions, but healthcare capacity...
‘Working in the dark’: Struggling businesses say state must provide clarity on when COVID rules will be lifted
Kilauea
This pilot was at the right place at the right time to see Kilauea’s new eruption unfold

Latest News

Restaurant owners are weighing in on employee vaccine mandates.
Most Oahu businesses complying with new COVID-19 rules, city says
A patron fills out a contact tracing form at SkyBox Tap House in Waikiki after showing her...
With COVID cases down, optimism is up about a tourism rebound
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: City’s changes on gathering rules baffle wedding planners
Waikiki, Hawaii
Hawaii tourism industry could benefit from new federal rules