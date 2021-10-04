Hawaii reports 195 new COVID infections, 3 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 195 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began to 80,323.

The state also confirmed three additional coronavirus-related deaths.

The new fatalities bring the death toll to 811.

In September alone, the state had seen 200 COVID deaths. That was more than the number seen in June, July and August combined. Over that three-month period, Hawaii logged 89 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

118 were on Oahu

40 on Hawaii Island

16 on Maui

14 on Kauai

There were also 7 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state Department of Health said starting Monday, it would stop providing details on COVID deaths such as which county they’re from and ages of those who’ve died.

Officials said they do not have the workforce to keep up with the volume of deaths. The number of new deaths will still be updated every day, but the details will be released just once a week.

Some 68.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 76.6% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.