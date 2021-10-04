Forecast: Some showers, trade winds to start the workweek

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An area of enhanced moisture could bring some showers by this afternoon over Kauai and Oahu, but the showers will get caught up in the trade wind flow. This will keep the rain on the move on the windward and mauka sections of Kauai and Oahu. There may also be a few showers over Maui County and Hawaii Island.

High pressure to the north will keep the trade wind fan going, meaning lower humidity and sunny to partly cloudy skies with those trade showers blowing over the leeward side at times.

A drier trend will move in from the east for the second half of the week.

By Monday afternoon, we should see a small uptick in the surf for the north-facing shores due to energy from Typhoon Mindulle, which was far away, but the waves are here through Thursday and will diminish on Friday.

Small south swells will keep surf from going flat and a larger south swell may elevate levels this Friday going into next weekend.

East shores will hold steady but pick up late Wednesday as the trade winds get stronger into next weekend.

Currently no marine warnings in effect for Hawaiian waters.

