Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer

Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By WCTV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

WCTV reported Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the diagnosis in a statement Monday morning, saying he was saddened to report the news.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady,” the governor said. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health department to end daily breakdown of Hawaii’s COVID-related deaths
Governor Ige said he's aware many states have dropped all restrictions, but healthcare capacity...
‘Working in the dark’: Struggling businesses say state must provide clarity on when COVID rules will be lifted
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 7 new COVID-related deaths; 277 new infections
UH's Department of Public Safety shared this image of the suspect.
Suspect on a bicycle allegedly tried to grope woman in sexual assault at UH Manoa
Maui mayor allows spectators at youth sports events despite requests denied by governor

Latest News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he implemented Safe Access to avoid shutting down businesses.
As COVID crisis eases, mayor to propose that Oahu bars be allowed to serve alcohol until midnight
FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
A crowded Waikiki beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
Hawaii’s tourism industry anticipates a gradual return of visitors from Japan
A couple who met a day before the Las Vegas mass shooting has married and has a little daughter.
Couple who survived Las Vegas mass shooting together marries