Eruption at Kilauea’s Halemaumau Crater continues to create fiery show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption at Kilauea’s Halemaumau Crater that started Wednesday afternoon is still going strong, shooting out fountains as high as 66 feet.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also said sulfur dioxide emissions at the summit remain high.

There remains no threat from the eruption to area communities. However, state Health Department officials continue to warn downwind communities to prepare for the threat of heavy fog.

The U.S. Geological Survey said lava is erupting from multiple vents along the floor and western wall of Halemaumau Crater ― where all lava activity remains.

Thousands have flocked to Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park to see the eruption.

