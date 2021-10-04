Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky

Oct. 3, 2021
Oct. 3, 2021
By Lindsey Grewe, Nicole Heins and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Many in Colorado received an unexpected light show early Sunday morning when a meteor lit up the sky.

The meteor was captured on various cameras around 4:30 a.m., and people from the Denver metropolitan area all the way down to near the Colorado-New Mexico border reported seeing it.

“I stepped outside for just a second while my coffee was brewing and it all happened within one second,” said Brian Onley, who saw the meteor from his home in Trinidad.

Others said they were asleep when the meteor woke them up.

“It woke me up and it was an instant flash,” Kellie Moothart of Falcon told KKTV.

According to Bruce Bookout, a professor at Pikes Peak Community College and member of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, this was a “fireball” meteor, also known as a bolide. While it amazed many who were able to witness it, Bookout said these events are more common than some may think.

“This has been occurring for thousands and thousands of years,” Bookout said. “They’re normal small rocks that burn up. It’s no big deal. This happens all the time.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health department to end daily breakdown of Hawaii’s COVID-related deaths
Governor Ige said he's aware many states have dropped all restrictions, but healthcare capacity...
‘Working in the dark’: Struggling businesses say state must provide clarity on when COVID rules will be lifted
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 7 new COVID-related deaths; 277 new infections
UH's Department of Public Safety shared this image of the suspect.
Suspect on a bicycle allegedly tried to grope woman in sexual assault at UH Manoa
A crowded Waikiki beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
Hawaii’s tourism industry anticipates a gradual return of visitors from Japan

Latest News

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Matt DiBenedetto (21) Martin Truex, Jr. (19) and Kevin Harvick (4) lead an early lap during a...
Talladega stopped again for rain with Bubba Wallace leading
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 195 new COVID infections, 3 additional deaths
EMS
Paddleboarder dies after being found unresponsive in Keehi Lagoon
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Ship’s anchor among possible causes of California oil spill