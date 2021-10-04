Tributes
Business slows for some Oahu eateries 3 weeks into city’s ‘vaccine pass’ program

The city's Safe Access Oahu program went into effect in September.
The city's Safe Access Oahu program went into effect in September.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Samie Solina
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:08 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been three weeks since hundreds of Oahu businesses have been requiring vaccine cards or negative tests.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association said that in general, revenue from restaurants is down 40 to 50% compared to September 2019.

HRA said businesses were doing fairly well during the summer, and now they’re in a shoulder period.

“It’s usually slow after the summer,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, the executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association. “But the combination of travel restrictions and cancellations and Safe Access requirements have brought down sales 40 to 50%.”

She said that many businesses are closing earlier in the evening because of slow days. Some are even reducing the days they are open.

HRA reports that it sees low dine-in numbers, and some restaurants have chosen to close their dining rooms and just focus on takeout.

HRA said that they are holding onto hope that case counts will go down and they can make up for lost revenue during the holidays.

The Safe Access Oahu program is slated to run through mid-November.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he soon hopes to make changes to the city’s rules for bars, allowing them to serve alcohol until midnight rather than halting service at 10 p.m.

He said as soon as he believes it’s safe to do that, he’ll propose the new rule.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

