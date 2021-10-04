Afternoon Commute may be wet for O’ahu and Kauai on the Windward sides

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As we get into the afternoon hours, we could see an area of enhanced moisture could bring some showers by this afternoon over Kauai and O’ahu, but the showers should get caught up in the trade wind flow during your afternoon/evening commute. There may also be a few showers more showers coming out of the south for Hawaii Island. High Pressure to the north will keep the trade wind fan going meaning lower humidity and sunny to partly cloudy skies with those trade showers blowing over the leeward side at times. A drier trend will move in from the east for the second half of the week.

By later this afternoon, we should start to see a see a small uptick in the surf for the north facing shores due to energy from Typhoon Mindulle which was far away, but the waves are here today thru Thursday and diminish on Friday. Small south swells will keep surf from going flat and a larger south swell may elevate levels this Friday going into next weekend. East shores will hold steay but pick up late Wednesday as the trade winds get stronger into next weekend. Currently no marine warnings in effect for Hawaiian Waters.

