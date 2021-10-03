Tributes
Rainbow Warriors football stuns No. 18 Fresno State, upsetting the Bulldogs 27-24

The University of Hawaii football team was able to pull off the upset victory Saturday night, downing Nationally ranked Fresno State on homecoming.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:32 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team was able to pull off the upset victory Saturday night, downing Nationally ranked Fresno State on homecoming.

The ‘Bows move to 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference after their 27-24 routing of the No. 18 Bulldogs at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The UH defense put on a show Saturday night, forcing six turnovers with defensive back Khoury Bethley leading the way with two interceptions and a big time forced fumble to set up Matthew Shipley’s game-clinching field goal.

Fresno State had the opportunity to score in their final drive of the game, but again the defense stepped up with a big interception by Hugh Nelson III to put the game on ice.

This win will go down as the ‘Bows first win against a Nationally ranked team in over a decade, while also snapping a six-game home losing streak to FSU.

In his first career start, true freshman quarterback Braden Shaeger took the place of an injured Chevan Cordeiro, throwing 116 yards and two touchdowns — both in the fourth quarter to erase a 14-point deficit.

The ‘Bows head into the bye week before heading to Reno to face Nevada on October 16th — kick off set for 4:30 p.m. HST.

