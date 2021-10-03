Tributes
Maui mayor allows spectators at youth sports events despite requests denied by governor

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino announced Friday that spectators will now be allowed to attend youth sports events — excluding games sanctioned by the state Department of Education.

In a news conference, Victorino said that he had made multiple requests to the governor earlier this week to relax current COVID rules but they had all been denied.

“Despite his (the governor’s) position, I’ve decided to lift the ban on spectators at sports events held outdoors,” said Victorino.

“I do believe it is the right thing to do. No offense to the governor. I don’t mean to be disrespectful. I don’t mean to be disobedient.”

The mayor said he decided to move forward with his plans to lift the ban on spectators after receiving numerous calls and reading a petition signed by nearly 2,000 community members.

Victorino said spectators may attend children’s sports games as long as they adhere to the following rules:

  • Spectators are allowed to sit in household groups of no more than 10 people
  • Wearing face masks are required
  • Household pods or individual spectators must be at least six feet apart

Meanwhile, the governor continues to place a ban on fans at University of Hawaii Football games despite growing pushback from state leaders and parents.

Lawmakers, parents frustrated over governor’s decision to continue ban on fans at UH games

Following the most recent extension of his COVID emergency proclamation, the governor said that large gatherings are still a problem and urged people to watch the game at home or in bars.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the governor’s office for comment on Victorino’s decision.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

