Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man charged with murder of Black man who complimented his girlfriend

The district attorney says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington...
The district attorney says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington Jr. on Sept. 19 after Washington complimented his girlfriend outside of a club in Bend, Oregon.(Source: Deschutes County Sheriff via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:43 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (CNN) - A man in Oregon now faces second-degree murder charges in the death of a Black man who spoke to his girlfriend outside of a club last month.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington Jr. on Sept. 19 after Washington complimented his girlfriend outside of a club in Bend, Oregon.

A grand jury indicted Cranston on six charges Thursday in connection to the shooting, including second-degree murder.

The district attorney says the case is racially charged, but hate crime charges haven’t been filed against Cranston, who is white, due to insufficient evidence. Washington was Black.

At a news conference Thursday, Hummel spoke about the country’s history of lynching Black men for talking to white women, saying hundreds of people called and wrote his office to remind him of that.

Hummel also said he informed Washington’s mother, Lawanda Roberson, of the stronger charges against her son’s alleged killer and she “thanked God,” KTVZ reports.

Cranston’s attorney says video evidence shows Washington attacked his client first, and he accuses the district attorney of fanning the flames of an intense situation.

Cranston initially faced manslaughter charges. He’s being held without bail.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Saying the Delta variant changed the equation, the governor on Friday announced that his...
Governor extends emergency COVID rules, including mask mandate and traveler restrictions
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 12 additional COVID-related deaths; 279 new infections
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Embattled HPD commander reassigned after another officer files complaint against him
HPD sources say the 17-year-old was in class at Olomana School when he walked up to the...
Teen captured after violent escape from youth correctional facility in Kailua
Kilauea
This pilot was at the right place at the right time to see Kilauea’s new eruption unfold

Latest News

Governor Ige said he's aware many states have dropped all restrictions, but healthcare capacity...
‘Working in the dark’: Struggling businesses say state must provide clarity on when COVID rules will be lifted
This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo shows David Lee Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock...
Van Halen’s David Lee Roth announces retirement
To provide Hawaii families with a parenting necessity, a community organization held its second...
In effort to help families in need, community organization holds annual diaper drive
The death of 35-year-old Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason has been...
Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide