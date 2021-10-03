In effort to help families in need, community organization holds annual diaper drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to provide Hawaii families with a parenting necessity, a community organization held its second annual diaper drive on Saturday.

Kupuna Power partnered with the Aloha Diaper Bank to host a donation drive at Windward Mall.

The Aloha Diaper Bank was founded to help low income families across the state obtain essential products.

The organization estimated that about a third of local families currently struggle with affording diapers, which cost about $100 a month per child.

“The need is very great actually. Last year, we gave out almost 285,000 diapers. Every month, we give out about 10,000 to 15,000 diapers,” said Anne Komatsu, executive director at the Aloha Diaper Bank.

“So we work with partner agencies, and then we get those diapers out to the families that need them.”

So far, the organization has been able to collect over 1,700 diapers for families in need.

The Aloha Diaper Bank said it is still seeking donations to distribute diapers and baby wipes through their Facebook page.

The annual drive was organized in conjunction with National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which ends on Sunday.

For information about future drives or how you can help the cause, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.