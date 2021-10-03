Tributes
8-inch water main break causes severe road damage in Waianae

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews with the Board of Water Supply are working to repair an 8-inch water main after it broke on Saturday in a residential area in Waianae.

Officials said the main broke around 11 a.m., resulting in a road closure between Kawili Street and Ihuku Street.

Authorities said the main break caused severe damage to the roadway and advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

BWS said 18 customers are without water.

While crews continue repairs, a water wagon has been set up for those without water. Officials ask residents in the area to bring their own containers to fill.

This story will be updated.

