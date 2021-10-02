Maui police arrest 3 men in relation to multiple vehicle, property thefts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested and charged three men following multiple vehicle and property thefts in September.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Mana Kapela, 19-year-old Micah Gouveia Sanchez and 28-year-old Jordan Ah Nee for unauthorized operation of a vehicle, criminal conspiracy, theft of a credit card and possession of confidential personal information.

Police said the thefts occurred over multiple days between Sept. 18 to Sept. 29.

MPD said on Sept. 18, a Honda CR-V was reported stolen from the Napili area. On the same day, a vehicle in Kahakuloa was broken into and a credit card inside the car was stolen.

On Sept. 26, a credit card and driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle in the Kapalua area.

Officials said fishing poles were stolen from a vehicle in Kihei on Tuesday. Two Honda CR-V’s were reported stolen later in the day, one from the Kihei area and one from the Kahului area.

On Wednesday, another car was reported stolen from the Kahului area in the morning, and in the afternoon, a driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle in Kapalua.

Police arrested Kapela and Sanchez on Wednesday after they were found inside of two stolen vehicles and in possession of the stolen credit cards and driver’s licenses. Officers later arrested Ah Nee on Thursday.

All three remain in police custody as the investigation remains on going.

Kapela’s bail is set at $15,000 while Sanchez and Ah Nee’s bail is set at $25,000 each.

This story may be updated.

