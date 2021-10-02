Tributes
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran’s family.

By WXMI Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) - A Michigan man recently found two World War II dog tags while he was magnet fishing in the Grand Rapids River and hopes to find the veteran’s family.

The World War II dog tags belong to Clifford J. Voight

“They’re dated 1943, so who knows when they actually ended up there?” Adam Gross, the man who found the dogs tags, said.

Since finding the dog tags, Gross has been on a mission: to find the rightful owners.

His online investigation is turning some promising leads.

“I ended up finding where he was buried at. He actually died back in 1995 in Arizona,” he said.

Voight was originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but was laid to rest in Mesa, Arizona, at Mountain View Memorial Gardens.

“I mean, it would be awesome to go in person and hand it over in person, you know? But Arizona and Michigan. We’re quite a ways away,” Gross said.

Now, he is hoping that sharing this story will help him reach Voight’s family.

“Next step is just waiting on the cemetery. We’re going to see if I write a letter to the family and they hand that over. Or, if I hand my information over to the cemetery and we’ll see if they contact me back,” Gross said.

Gross hopes that he gets that letter so what was once lost can be returned to its rightful home.

“They’re not just dog tags. They’re someone’s history,” he said.

