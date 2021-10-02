Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man arrested after Molotov cocktail thrown at Austin Dems HQ

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:12 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man seen on surveillance video wearing an American flag bandanna when he threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin was arrested in Texas, a fire official said.

Ryan Faircloth, 30, was booked Friday in the Travis County jail. He was charged with arson and possessing a prohibited weapon — the Molotov cocktail — according to Austin Fire arson investigator Capt. Jeffrey Deane.

Investigators received multiple tips after releasing the surveillance video. One of the tips led to Faircloth’s social media. Information found online and other evidence led arson investigators and the FBI to make the arrest, Deane said at a news conference.

“This person was not happy with the current political climate. He blamed this office and who they represent for a lot of the issues that he saw as problems with the country,” Deane said. “He was forthcoming and confessed to that.”

Deane also said Faircloth left a note at the scene of the headquarters. He declined to give specifics on the contents of the letter, but said the suspect alluded to possible plans for future attacks which led investigators to act quickly to get him off the streets.

It was unclear whether Faircloth had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saying the Delta variant changed the equation, the governor on Friday announced that his...
Governor extends emergency COVID rules, including mask mandate and traveler restrictions
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 366 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
HNN FILE
‘These are not statistics’: Deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii comes to a close with 193 fatalities
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
DOH: 2 COVID outbreaks at workplaces on Oahu, Maui led to nearly 40 infections
Fire officials said the plumes of black smoke were the result of several tires burning among...
Firefighters contain Sand Island brush fire that sent thick plumes of smoke into air

Latest News

Just a day before the University of Hawaii Football’s Homecoming game, parents and other state...
Lawmakers, families frustrated over governor’s decision to ban spectators at UH football games
The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees face a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations
While fans are back at both NFL and college stadiums, the 'Bows are still the only NCAA team...
Lawmakers, parents frustrated over governor’s decision to continue ban on fans at UH games
A contract between Kaiser Permanente and the union expired on Thursday.
Kaiser healthcare workers to vote on strike following failed contract negotiations