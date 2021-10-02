Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lawmakers, parents frustrated over governor’s decision to continue ban on fans at UH games

While fans are back at both NFL and college stadiums, the 'Bows are still the only NCAA team...
While fans are back at both NFL and college stadiums, the 'Bows are still the only NCAA team playing under empty stands with artificial crowd noise.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:23 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a day before the University of Hawaii’s homecoming football game, parents and other state leaders say the governor’s decision to not allow spectators doesn’t make sense.

While fans are back at both NFL and college stadiums, the Rainbow Warriors are still the only NCAA team playing under empty stands with artificial crowd noise.

On Friday, Gov. David Ige said the ban on spectators will continue for at least another two months

“The virus activity in our community continues to be high so that’s the concern,” said Ige.

However, the governor is facing growing pushback.

“The governor should try to be a little bit courageous about this,” said State House Speaker Scott Saiki.

The house speaker said Ige should allow fans, who are vaccinated with a negative test, into the stands.

State house speaker pushes governor to allow spectators at UH football games

“He should be working to basically reopen our state and to get the message clear that that we are normalizing ourselves,” said Saiki.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green also says it’s time to start getting back to normal.

“And I mean that for high school sports for families, for moms and dads and uncles and aunts, and for the UH games,” said Green. “It’s safe if families are vaccinated and wearing a mask.”

“And here we are willing to do everything and still told no,” said UH Football mom, Beth Adams, who won’t get to watch her son play Saturday night.

“I mean, that’s not practical, that’s not even using scientific data, that’s none of it.”

Lolapalooza has shown crowds don’t have to be dangerous.

The July music festival had a 90% vaccination rate among fans and there have been no major outbreaks reported.

However, Dr. Tim Brown, senior fellow of the East-West Center thinks the governor is right to be cautious.

“Remember, people have a much higher viral load with delta. So, they transmit much more easily and that’s extremely important to keep in mind,” Brown said. “So no, I do not consider outdoor crowds to be safe at this point.”

Brown said the return to normal will come, but we shouldn’t rush it.

“Open up with a relatively low number of people in the stands, require vaccination, require masking, ban food and drinks and require social distancing,” said Brown. “Monitor whether or not people are adhering to those requirements during the game.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
Saying the Delta variant changed the equation, the governor on Friday announced that his...
Governor extends emergency COVID rules, including mask mandate and traveler restrictions
HNN FILE
‘These are not statistics’: Deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii comes to a close with 193 fatalities
File photo of COVID testing
12 additional COVID deaths reported, pushing death toll this month to 193
Sgt. Christopher Schmitt, a detective in the Maui Police Department.
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD

Latest News

A contract between Kaiser Permanente and the union expired on Thursday.
Kaiser healthcare workers to vote on strike following failed contract negotiations
Kilauea
This pilot was at the right place at the right time to see Kilauea’s new eruption unfold
This pilot was at the right place at the right time to see Kilauea’s new eruption unfold
This pilot was at the right place at the right time to see Kilauea’s new eruption unfold
Restaurants, bars, gyms okay to use at home COVID-19 tests under city mandate.
City says at-home rapid tests can be used for entry to restaurants, gyms