Huge plumes of black smoke seen at Sand Island as firefighters respond to large blaze

Towering plumes of black smoke can be seen coming from the dock area.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a large blaze near Sand Island Parkway that is emitting large plumes of black smoke in the area.

Multiple Honolulu Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at around 2:30 p.m. Friday near Sandbox BMX.

Witnesses said the smoke could be seen for miles.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3 p.m.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to officials for more information.

This story will be updated.

