Huge plumes of black smoke seen at Sand Island as firefighters respond to large blaze

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a large blaze near Sand Island Parkway that is emitting large plumes of black smoke in the area.

Multiple Honolulu Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at around 2:30 p.m. Friday near Sandbox BMX.

Witnesses said the smoke could be seen for miles.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3 p.m.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to officials for more information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.