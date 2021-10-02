Huge plumes of black smoke seen at Sand Island as firefighters respond to large blaze
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a large blaze near Sand Island Parkway that is emitting large plumes of black smoke in the area.
Multiple Honolulu Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at around 2:30 p.m. Friday near Sandbox BMX.
Witnesses said the smoke could be seen for miles.
Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3 p.m.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to officials for more information.
This story will be updated.
