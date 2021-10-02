Hawaii reports 12 additional COVID-related deaths; 279 new infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Saturday reported 279 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional fatalities.

The latest infections bring the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 79,851.

The new fatalities bring the death toll to 801.

In September alone, the state had seen 193 COVID deaths. That was more than the number seen in June, July and August combined. Over that three-month period, Hawaii logged 89 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

179 were on Oahu

47 on Hawaii Island

26 on Maui

16 on Kauai

1 on Molokai

There were also 10 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state Department of Health does not provide vaccination status of new cases and fatalities.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 4,653 cases reported.

Some 68% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 76.1% has received at least one dose.

