Governor extends waiver for residents to renew expired driver’s licenses, IDs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As part of his extended COVID emergency proclamation, Gov. David Ige announced Friday that residents will have until November to renew expired driver’s licenses and state identification cards.

The original deadline to renew these credentials was set to expire on Monday.

Because in-person services were halted due to COVID, the state had issued a waiver on expiration dates that began in March 2020. But since then, there has been a major backlog in renewals.

On Oahu, officials said roughly 50,000 driver’s licenses and learner’s permits remain expired and have not been renewed.

Prior to Ige’s extension of the grace period, the city had warned that beginning Monday thousands of residents with expired licenses and learner’s permits should not be driving as their credentials would not be authorized.

Although the date to renew identification cards has been extended by at least 60 more days, officials urged residents to renew their credentials sooner than later.

“It’s important to update your credentials as soon as possible to avoid paying any fees, or having to start the process over for obtaining a driver’s license or state identification card,” said Department of Customer Services Director Nola Miyasaki.

To meet high demand, some city driver licensing centers have extended their hours of operation.

