‘They’re the reason I fight’: Friends, strangers alike rally to help teacher battling cancer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Debbie Morrow is an award-winning preschool teacher who loves being in the company of kids.

“They’re awesome. Preschoolers are incredibly intelligent and dynamic and funny,” she said.

She has taught at Kailua Elementary School for 20 years and was named Windward District Teacher of the Year in 2019.

When you learn about the struggle she’s facing, you know why working with children helps.

“The kids and the work that I do, it keeps you really busy so you don’t have time to focus on feeling sorry for yourself,” she said.

It would be easy for her to fall into that trap and you wouldn’t blame her.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, Morrow had chemotherapy, surgery and radiation. Everything seemed fine until last year when a troubling cough led to another dreaded diagnosis.

The cancer was back.

“The X-rays never caught it. It was the CT scan, and then the PET scan showed it was also in my bones as well,” she said.

Doctors told Morrow this cancer is very aggressive.

She is in the fight of her life, but she’s not doing it alone.

Her school colleagues, friends, and even total strangers rallied and raised thousands of dollars to help her seek out additional care and guidance at City of Hope, a top cancer and research center.

“To know that we’re just really surrounded by love, that goes such a long way,” she said.

Morrow is a wife and a mother of four. She and her husband, Peter, are in California through Sunday, meeting with specialists at City of Hope.

She said her spouse is her rock.

“None of this is possible without him. And my kids have been the absolute joy of my life. And they’re the reason I fight. They are the absolute reason I fight,” she said.

There’s one more thing. Despite her cancer condition and her compromised immune system, she has rarely missed a day with the children in her second home ― her classroom.

“I plan to go back Monday,” she said.

To read more about Morrow, go to GoFundMe established to help cover her medical costs.

