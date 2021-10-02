Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Breezy trades, with more showers for Kauai end of the state

Radar on Saturday morning shows some spotty showers, especially near Kauai and Oahu.
Radar on Saturday morning shows some spotty showers, especially near Kauai and Oahu.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected over the next several days, with the strongest winds during the afternoons. The winds will bring passing clouds and showers to windward and mauka areas. However, those showers could be more frequent and briefly heavy for Kauai and Oahu into Sunday or Monday, thanks to an upper level low about 400 miles north of Maui that has destabilized the atmosphere for the western half of the island chain. The low should weaken Monday into Tuesday, with trade winds increasing and becoming quite strong on Wednesday.

In surf, small north and north-northwest swells will keep some small waves coming in for north-facing shores. We’re also tracking a west-northwest swell generated in the western Pacific by Typhoon Mindulle that should arrive around Tuesday, but at this point it looks like most of the energy will miss the islands. Small south swells will keep the ocean from going completely flat over the next several days. Surf on east shores will hold steady and near normal with the trade winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saying the Delta variant changed the equation, the governor on Friday announced that his...
Governor extends emergency COVID rules, including mask mandate and traveler restrictions
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Embattled HPD commander reassigned after another officer files complaint against him
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 366 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
HPD sources say the 17-year-old was in class at Olomana School when he walked up to the...
Teen captured after violent escape from youth correctional facility in Kailua
HNN FILE
‘These are not statistics’: Deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii comes to a close with 193 fatalities

Latest News

Weekend outlook
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend and beyond!
Billy V give you the latest in the 7-day forecast and latest wave heights for the weekend and...
Trade Wind Weather weekend means lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions for Hawaii
Billy V give you the latest in the 7-day forecast and latest wave heights for the weekend and...
Trade Wind Weather Weekend ahead for the Hawaiian Islands