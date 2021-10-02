Breezy trades, with more showers for Kauai end of the state

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected over the next several days, with the strongest winds during the afternoons. The winds will bring passing clouds and showers to windward and mauka areas. However, those showers could be more frequent and briefly heavy for Kauai and Oahu into Sunday or Monday, thanks to an upper level low about 400 miles north of Maui that has destabilized the atmosphere for the western half of the island chain. The low should weaken Monday into Tuesday, with trade winds increasing and becoming quite strong on Wednesday.

In surf, small north and north-northwest swells will keep some small waves coming in for north-facing shores. We’re also tracking a west-northwest swell generated in the western Pacific by Typhoon Mindulle that should arrive around Tuesday, but at this point it looks like most of the energy will miss the islands. Small south swells will keep the ocean from going completely flat over the next several days. Surf on east shores will hold steady and near normal with the trade winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.