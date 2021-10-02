‘Bows football hosts No. 18 Fresno State on homecoming in empty stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Homecoming in Manoa.

Although, Saturday will be another crowd-less affair for the University of Hawaii football team as they host No. 18 Fresno State in a Nationally televised game on the CBS Sports Network.

The Bulldogs are currently the top dogs in the Mountain West and the ‘Bows know that if they want to play for a Championship in December, they need to get a win against one of the Top-25 teams in the nation.

“Preparing and getting better, you know we got to get our best game this weekend.” Head coach Todd Graham told reporters.

“The ‘Bows are coming off of a dominant win over non-conference New Mexico State on the Road —snapping a two game losing streak.

A much needed break in Mountain West play to gain momentum going into this week’s meeting with the Dogs.

“Obviously we get an opportunity to come in this week and play a team that is playing better than anybody in our league, a team that be UCLA.” Coach Graham said. “18th ranked team in the country, so we’re fired up to go to work and have them right here at home.”

Fresno State boasts an explosive offense led by quarterback Jake Haener, who’s put the college football world on notice with his play — a challenge that the UH defense is attacking head on.

“Probably one of the best.” Defensive back Cameron Lockridge said. “I mean, we beat him last year, but can’t have that same mindset, we’ve got to go in the same mindset every week. Win, just do your job, but kudos to him. He is a good quarterback.”

On the other side of the ball, the ’Bows offense looks to keep their foot on the gas pedal after putting nearly 500 yards of total offense on the Aggies last weekend.

“I mean it gives us a lot of confidence going into next week because we know that what we are doing is working.” Running back Calvin Turner Jr. said. “So it gives us a lot of confidence in the plays and then the play caller.”

Looking at the bigger picture, UH knows that this game could change the outlook for the rest of the year.

“That’s the path, that’s what we work for, we work every day.” Coach Graham said. “That’s all we talk about, we don’t talk about going to bowl game or winning enough games to go to a bow or just being above average, we talk about win championships.”

Kick off from Manoa is set for 5:00 p.m. HST on the CBS Sports Network.

