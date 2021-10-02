Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Bows football hosts No. 18 Fresno State on homecoming in empty stadium

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Homecoming in Manoa.

Although, Saturday will be another crowd-less affair for the University of Hawaii football team as they host No. 18 Fresno State in a Nationally televised game on the CBS Sports Network.

The Bulldogs are currently the top dogs in the Mountain West and the ‘Bows know that if they want to play for a Championship in December, they need to get a win against one of the Top-25 teams in the nation.

“Preparing and getting better, you know we got to get our best game this weekend.” Head coach Todd Graham told reporters.

“The ‘Bows are coming off of a dominant win over non-conference New Mexico State on the Road —snapping a two game losing streak.

A much needed break in Mountain West play to gain momentum going into this week’s meeting with the Dogs.

“Obviously we get an opportunity to come in this week and play a team that is playing better than anybody in our league, a team that be UCLA.” Coach Graham said. “18th ranked team in the country, so we’re fired up to go to work and have them right here at home.”

Fresno State boasts an explosive offense led by quarterback Jake Haener, who’s put the college football world on notice with his play — a challenge that the UH defense is attacking head on.

“Probably one of the best.” Defensive back Cameron Lockridge said. “I mean, we beat him last year, but can’t have that same mindset, we’ve got to go in the same mindset every week. Win, just do your job, but kudos to him. He is a good quarterback.”

On the other side of the ball, the ’Bows offense looks to keep their foot on the gas pedal after putting nearly 500 yards of total offense on the Aggies last weekend.

“I mean it gives us a lot of confidence going into next week because we know that what we are doing is working.” Running back Calvin Turner Jr. said. “So it gives us a lot of confidence in the plays and then the play caller.”

Looking at the bigger picture, UH knows that this game could change the outlook for the rest of the year.

“That’s the path, that’s what we work for, we work every day.” Coach Graham said. “That’s all we talk about, we don’t talk about going to bowl game or winning enough games to go to a bow or just being above average, we talk about win championships.”

Kick off from Manoa is set for 5:00 p.m. HST on the CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
File photo of COVID testing
12 additional COVID deaths reported, pushing death toll this month to 193
HNN FILE
‘These are not statistics’: Deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii comes to a close with 193 fatalities
Sgt. Christopher Schmitt, a detective in the Maui Police Department.
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
DOH: 2 COVID outbreaks at workplaces on Oahu, Maui led to nearly 40 infections

Latest News

‘Bows football hosts No. 18 Fresno State on homecoming in empty stadium
‘Bows football hosts No. 18 Fresno State on homecoming in empty stadium
The University of Hawaii women’s soccer returned to Waipio Thursday night, falling to Cal Poly...
Rainbow Wahine soccer falls to Cal Poly, 2-1
Rainbow Warriors Football/FILE
State house speaker pushes governor to allow spectators at UH football games
The energy was through the roof here in lower Manoa as the University of Hawaii women’s...
Rainbow Wahine basketball returns to the courts, opening 2021 training camp