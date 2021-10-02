Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:48 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing in a ditch, authorities said.

A patrol sergeant saw the driver doing doughnuts, or driving in circles and leaving tire tracks on the pavement, in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away, Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said.

The driver eventually struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch, Bashir said. The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities didn’t release their names or any other personal information about them.

The valets were coming back from parking cars and going to get more of them when the vehicle hit them, said Sean Teare, chief of vehicular crimes with the Harris County district attorney’s office.

Teare said the driver’s actions were “egregious” and “completely unacceptable.”

“One person decided they didn’t want to get a ticket or potentially go to jail for a misdemeanor” traffic violation and now could face felony murder charges for the deaths of the valets, he said.

Teare said the driver would be tested for intoxication.

Police officials did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking additional information Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saying the Delta variant changed the equation, the governor on Friday announced that his...
Governor extends emergency COVID rules, including mask mandate and traveler restrictions
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 366 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
HNN FILE
‘These are not statistics’: Deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii comes to a close with 193 fatalities
Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona continues to rise through the ranks despite being...
Embattled HPD commander reassigned after another officer files complaint against him
Fire officials said the plumes of black smoke were the result of several tires burning among...
Firefighters contain Sand Island brush fire that sent thick plumes of smoke into air

Latest News

Three valets were killed by a driver fleeing Houston police. (Source: Houston Police Department...
3 valet workers killed by driver fleeing police
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020, file photo with the U.S Capitol in the back ground, demonstrators...
Women’s march targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
Abortion, guns, religion top a big Supreme Court term
Supreme Court justices to make their opinions public. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Supreme Court justices make their opinions public