Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Woman stumbles upon 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, Calif., found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:19 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A woman from California picked up a shiny gem during a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

What Noreen Wredberg didn’t realize at the time, is that she had found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond – the largest diamond discovered at the Murfreesboro park this year, according to KAIT.

“I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up,” she said.

Wredberg’s husband took the stone to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center for identification. Park staff told him he was in possession of a very large yellow diamond.

“When I first saw this diamond under the microscope, I thought, ‘Wow, what a beautiful shape and color,’” said Park Superintendent Caleb Howell. “Mrs. Wredberg’s diamond weighs more than four carats and is about the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow color.”

Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said the Wredbergs picked the perfect day to hunt diamonds, explaining that many visitors surface search for diamonds after it rains.

“The soil had dried a little, and the sun was out when Mrs. Wredberg visited two days later. She was in just the right place to see her diamond sparkle in the morning sunlight,” Cox said.

Keeping with park tradition, Wredberg named her special gem “Lucy’s Diamond” in honor of her husband’s kitten.

“The name is sentimental to us,” she said. “Lucy is mostly gray but has slight tints of yellow in her fur, similar to the light yellow of my diamond.”

During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, Calif., found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
File photo of COVID testing
12 additional COVID deaths reported, pushing death toll this month to 193
Sgt. Christopher Schmitt, a detective in the Maui Police Department.
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD
HNN FILE
‘These are not statistics’: Deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii comes to a close with 193 fatalities
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
2 visitors from California arrested for uploading fake COVID test results

Latest News

Leslie Wrigley sat by her husband's bedside for weeks while he battled COVID-19.
Woman encourages others to get vaccinated after husband dies of COVID-19
Kilauea eruption
Kilauea eruption continues to put on spectacular show, attracting more visitors
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential...
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’
A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID
Democrats try to resolve their differences to move President Joe Biden's agenda forward.
Democrats still seeking infrastructure compromise