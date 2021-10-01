Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Trade Wind Weather weekend means lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions for Hawaii

North and south shore energy means small to medium waves for surfers
Billy V give you the latest in the 7-day forecast and latest wave heights for the weekend and...
Billy V give you the latest in the 7-day forecast and latest wave heights for the weekend and beyond.
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the Hawaiian Islands is going to bring us typical trade wind weather, with most of the state seeing sunny to partly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times thru the day today well into next week.

Weekend Forecast: There may be a slight chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island with the afternoon land heating; Oahu and Kauai could also see some showers with a trough nearby; unstable weather could be over the ocean bringing some showers to the north shore and the windward sides. Extended forecast calls for mostly trade wind weather for most spots with breezy trade wind weather.

A small north swell will hold through today and then be reinforced by a slightly higher north swell tonight into Saturday. These primarily north swells will maintain low end north, along with a west wrap, surf the next couple of days. A small, medium period west northwest swell generated by Typhoon Mindulle will likely reach the western islands Tuesday. The ongoing overlapping small, medium to long period south southwest swells that have kept south surf from going completely flat will begin to fade today.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Billy V give you the latest in the 7-day forecast and latest wave heights for the weekend and...
Trade Wind Weather Weekend ahead for the Hawaiian Islands
Billy V give you the latest in the 7-day forecast and latest wave heights for the weekend and...
Trade Wind Weather Weekend ahead for the Hawaiian Islands

Most Read

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
File photo of COVID testing
12 additional COVID deaths reported, pushing death toll this month to 193
Sgt. Christopher Schmitt, a detective in the Maui Police Department.
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD
HNN FILE
‘These are not statistics’: Deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii comes to a close with 193 fatalities
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
2 visitors from California arrested for uploading fake COVID test results

Latest News

Billy V give you the latest in the 7-day forecast and latest wave heights for the weekend and...
Trade Wind Weather Weekend ahead for the Hawaiian Islands
Tracking Pele - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Tracking vog and Pele's hair
Tracking earthquakes and lava
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend and beyond!