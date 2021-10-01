Trade Wind Weather weekend means lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions for Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the Hawaiian Islands is going to bring us typical trade wind weather, with most of the state seeing sunny to partly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times thru the day today well into next week.

Weekend Forecast: There may be a slight chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island with the afternoon land heating; Oahu and Kauai could also see some showers with a trough nearby; unstable weather could be over the ocean bringing some showers to the north shore and the windward sides. Extended forecast calls for mostly trade wind weather for most spots with breezy trade wind weather.

A small north swell will hold through today and then be reinforced by a slightly higher north swell tonight into Saturday. These primarily north swells will maintain low end north, along with a west wrap, surf the next couple of days. A small, medium period west northwest swell generated by Typhoon Mindulle will likely reach the western islands Tuesday. The ongoing overlapping small, medium to long period south southwest swells that have kept south surf from going completely flat will begin to fade today.

